Fulton High School students wore yellow to remember classmate who died by suicide

A student from a QCA high school passed away from suicide last week.

Fulton High School held a funeral service for Tristan Toppert on Monday, who was a junior football player at the school.

"It was a tough day,” said Bob Gosch, the Fulton High School principal. “A lot of community members and kids came out to support the family. It was tough but good to be together to support each other and have that final day.”

On Tuesday, students encouraged the community to wear yellow at Fulton’s basketball game in honor of Toppert. Yellow is the awareness color for suicide prevention.

The principal said students are taught about mental health, but this loss has made brings it to the forefront.

"I think we've always done a good job about talking to students,” said Gosch. “It just brings a little more awareness being apart of this and wanting to make sure this is something we grow from and move forward."

Principal Gosch said Fulton High School has a small population of only 280 students.

“Being such a small school it doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a freshman you get to know each other. It impacted everybody.”