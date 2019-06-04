Fulton Police help rescue fawns after accident involving mother

Starsky and Hutch have been saved after an accident involving their mother.

Police with the Fulton Police Department announced Monday the rescue of two fawns after their mother was involved in an accident. Police say they were "pleased to announce the safe findings of her two babies."

Police named the two Starsky and Hutch and say they were taken to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist awaiting transfer to a more appropriate facility.

"Officer Willging and Officer Hamilton were happy to assist in making sure Starsky and Hutch were well cared for," the post read.