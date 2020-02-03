Fulton man sentenced to federal prison in gun case

A Fulton man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 87 months – or more than seven years – in federal prison for possessing a number of guns, some stolen and some modified, in Clinton in March.

Robert Lee Poore, 43, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term, court records show. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in August to receiving and possessing machine guns and silencers in U.S. District Court in Davenport.

At 9:40 p.m. March 26, Clinton police found Poore sleeping in a vehicle left running in the parking lot of Subway, 807 N. 2nd St.

An officer saw Poore slumped over in the vehicle before and after the officer went into the restaurant. Poore appeared to be breathing and asleep.

When Poore stepped out of the vehicle, another officer saw a hammer protruding from his right rear pocket and a large flashlight protruding from his left rear pocket.

He appeared agitated when ordered to get out of the vehicle and told officers he was armed.

According to the plea agreement, Poore had on him two functional loaded machine guns, one with a Polimer PFC 940C frame and a Glock Model 23 .40-caliber slide attached and the other a Polimer PFC 940C frame and a Glock Model 19 9mm slide attached.

Both guns had extended magazines that were capable of accepting more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

Clinton police searched the vehicle and found eight more firearms, two of which had functional silencers attached.

Two of the firearms, a Remington Model 600 .308-caliber rifle and a Savage Arms 30-06-caliber rifle, were reported stolen.

Neither the machine guns nor the silencers were registered to Poore in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Poore has a prior conviction for attempted armed robbery in McClean County, Illinois, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the plea agreement.

Prosecutors at sentencing dismissed an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

