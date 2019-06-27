Fulton offers housing and daycare to help Thomson prison workers

Nearly 400 people are currently working at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois and more staff is wanted. New hires at the prison are in need of housing and daycare facilities.

Just nine miles south of Thomson sits Fulton, Illinois. A town with its own uniqueness. The number of people moving into the area continues to grow.

“This Thomson prison was a huge impact on our economy for this entire region,” said Barbara Frantz, a realtor with Windmill Realty.

The water may divide the cities but the economic boost the Thomson Prison brings ties these two together. The prison that's been hiring for a while is still in need of workers, but Warden Donald Hudson says Thompson doesn't have new enough homes and daycares to accommodate the new hires.

In a letter he wrote to community members back on May 24, 2019, he goes on to say “While a majority of our staff and their families are from the local area, a large number have transferred from other institutions and now reside in your communities. They are a diverse group with diverse needs and their presence has a compounding effect as salaries are redistributed throughout the local area, in housing, food, goods, services, and taxes,”.

Due to the lack of homes and child care, some are moving to surrounding regions like Fulton. Realtor Barbara Frantz has seen the increase.

“We've worked with Texas people, California people, Pennsylvania. We’ve worked with Louisiana, Florida. There are an influx from everywhere in the United States,” said Frantz.

Frantz says the business has been nice but Fulton is also running out of enough affordable homes.

“They(Guards) are only qualifying for homes up to $125,000. Getting enough inventory in this area of those types of homes is very difficult,” said Frantz.

It’s not news to her that the federal prison needed to hire more people. So to help the influx of people moving from out of state. She and others started to build rental properties. Fulton Commons on 19200 Elston Road is one of them.

“We had lots of meetings about what would we do for rental when all of these people start coming in to work at the prison. Way back four and five years ago,” said Frantz.

The need for housing isn't the only demand.

“Daycare purposes, yes, we have gotten several calls for that,” said Paula Dykstra, a Director for Unity Christian Preschool and Childcare.

Unity Christian Preschool and Childcare is the only daycare in the community. The childcare that takes kids ages three to 12 years old has welcomed around eight new families into their facility.

The daycare director Paula Dykstra says they will do what they can to help Thompson. However, if the number of workers continues to grow, families may not find childcare.

“Depending on how many people are coming, like I said, we have plenty of room for the school-aged program. As far as the preschool goes, we usually run like 40 to 60 throughout the school year in preschool, but we would be hard pressed to do a lot more than that,” said Paula Dykstra.

Vicky Trager, president of the Village of Thomson says the support of surrounding communities like Fulton is helpful. She says Thomson currently has a lot of property available, but getting developers to come and build daycares and affordable homes have been difficult.

To attract new staff members, the Thomson prison is now offering new officers a sign-on bonus of 10 percent of their salary. After successfully completing one year of service, new staff will also receive a one-time bonus of more than $4,000.