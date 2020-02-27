Fulton woman on mission to thank veterans one ribbon at a time

A Fulton woman is on a mission to thank as many veterans as possible. Valerie Graham crochets patriotic ribbons and gives them to veterans to show her appreciation.

"It makes me feel good to see the smile on their face. It kind of surprises them that someone will walk up to them and say thank you for your service and hand them a ribbon," Graham said.

She said she has made well over 2,000 patriotic ribbons in the last ten years.

"As soon as I run out, I usually get more yarn and start making more," Graham said, "I've used the same hook for every one that I've made."

It takes Graham roughly 40 minutes to make one ribbon from start to finish and she never leaves the house without them.

"Five or more. Sometimes I've even handed three out at one time," she said, "One guy was really surprised and shocked. And said 'I've got to give you a hug for it.' It's just something small. Just to let them know somebody appreciates what they've done for us."

She is now crocheting around 50 ribbons for an entire platoon of deployed soldiers.