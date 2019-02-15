Funeral for a stranger; military vet with no known family is buried at Rock Island Arsenal

About a dozen people gathered for the burial service Friday morning on Arsenal Island for a Vietnam-era veteran who died recently without any known family.

63-year-old Army veteran Andrew Welter died at the V.A. hospital in Iowa City on February 9th, 2019.

Local first responders, the Patriot Guard, and strangers came to show their respects including military veterans like Kason Kerr.

"Since I'm a veteran myself, but my heroes are every single veteran that was before me: World War II, Korea, Vietnam."

"I just felt it's my duty to come down. No veteran

should be buried without anyone present," said Shawn Bolton, also a military vet.

A funeral home in West Branch, Iowa contacted the Arsenal to make the arrangements for Welter's burial. The funeral home tells TV6 that Welter from the Waterloo area.

