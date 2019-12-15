Funeral service set for Burlington principal killed in a crash

A funeral service is set for the Burlington principal who was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Christopher Richards was the principal of Black Hawk Elementary in Burlington. The service will be Tuesday at the Burlington High School gymnasium at 1:00 p.m. On Friday night, about 30 people including students returned to the crash site to place a cross. Richards was a dedicated Hawkeyes fan and a beloved educator and father. The superintendent told TV6 he would drive kids to and from school and make sure that nobody ever went hungry.