Funeral services to be held for trooper killed in snowstorm

Funeral services will be held today, Friday, for an Illinois State Police trooper who was hit by a car as he responded to a crash in suburban Chicago.

Trooper Christopher Lambert was heading home on Interstate 294 last Saturday when he stopped and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash near Northbrook. That's when he got hit by another car.

Services for the 34-year-old Army veteran are scheduled for Friday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Halley Martin, parents and 1-year-old daughter.

In a statement, Lambert's family said: "He left this world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own."

