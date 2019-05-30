Funnels fly on Thursday afternoon. Here's how they form

Thursday afternoon some folks across the QCA were able to see funnel clouds forming. In the weather pattern that we were in these, usually harmless, funnels are very common. There was a pool of cold air aloft. Sunlight was getting right to the ground and warming up the surface air in the morning. As that air rose into the afternoon skies it was able to form clouds in the cool layer above. With the rotation of the rising air not dissipating as the clouds formed, the rotation eventually tightened, a bit, and the funnels started poking their way out of the cloud bases. Funnel clouds of this nature usually do not last long or touch the ground. They might protrude a few hundred yards from the cloud base and if they do touch down they might have winds of 30 to 50 mph, tops! They are fun to take pictures of, but if one does touch down it's still a good idea to take shelter just to be safe from any flying debris it might cause.