Furnace repair safety

A man is recovering in Iowa City after a home explosion this past weekend in Dixon, Iowa. His nephew says his uncle was in critical but stable condition, and has second and third-degree burns. He also says his uncle was working on his furnace when the explosion happened.

The owner of Kale Heating and Air says it's unfortunate but accidents do happen when homeowners try to fix their furnaces themselves. The training and codes that professionals go by take years to learn, and the cost of calling a repairman will be much less in the long run.

“It's not a do-it-yourself project,” said Tom Kale. “It's best you call a professional if you suspect something is happening.”

Furnace repair is much more serious than some people think, so professionals warn homeowners to stay away from trying to be "the handyman.”

“We'll see people changing an ignitor that may look like a simple fix, but if that's not installed properly and it doesn't ignite the gas properly it could cause an explosion,” Kale added.

Serious injuries or even death can happen from the simplest of mess-ups, which heating companies are trained for.

“A professional technician will have equipment with them as far as gas leak detectors and carbon monoxide leakage detectors,” said Kale. “So, they're able to monitor if there's any dangerous levels in there. A lot of times, a homeowner won't be able to do that.”

There's a reason it takes years for people to be qualified for this job.

“We have technicians that train for these types of things, and it takes them about 4 years to learn this trade,” Kale said. “There's a lot of things to it unfortunately.”

If you don't know what you're doing, it can end up costing much more than it would have - whether that's your money or your safety.

“A lot of times with vehicles - sometimes you try to do your own fixes and you end up doing more damage than when you started - we see that a lot with furnaces and air conditioners, also. What starts out as a simple fix and inexpensive turns into a major problem.”

Kale says instructions differ and are very specific depending on the venting system for a furnace.

Repairmen have to approach fixing them differently for every situation. Trust the professionals!