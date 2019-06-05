Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship targets in-demand careers

The new Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, will be available to students beginning this fall for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Last-Dollar Scholarship was created for Iowans seeking post-secondary credentials up to an associates degree,.

Programs eligible for the scholarship at Iowa public and private colleges and universities are approved on the basis that they lead to high-demand jobs, which are designated by the State Workforce Board.

The program is intended to cover the remaining gap between federal and state grants, scholarships, tuition and qualified fees.

The costs covered by the scholarship vary between community colleges and other Iowa institutions that offer post-secondary credentials up to an associate's degree. That information can be found, here: More Information

Students at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will now have the opportunity to apply for the scholarship through more than 30 programs that EICC offers.

The Chancellor of EICC, Don Doucette says, "The Last-Dollar Scholarship removes cost barriers for anyone who wants to pursue a college education in Iowa's in-demand careers, providing a pathway to better paying jobs and higher quality of life."

Faculty and students at Scott Community College, a member of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, are enthusiastic about the new program.

Kelsey King, the Admissions Coordinator at Scott Community College says, "It may open up opportunities, financially, for students who may not have considered going back before."

Automotive Technology Student Shelby Bloomingdale is excited about the opportunity to apply for the scholarship for next year.

He says, "It definitely would help a lot not having to take out so much in just student loans, and that could also leave student loans to buy tools and other supplies you may need."

For eligible programs offered through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, you can visit their website, here.