GET TESTED! Rock Island Co. reporting rise in gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis

The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) is encouraging all sexually activity people received sexual transmitted infection testing after a recent outbreak of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.

In a press release, the health department said it has received 44 cases of gonorrhea in 2019. In 2018, there were 2018 cases.

"RICHD and IDPH recommend that anyone sexually active talk with their healthcare provider about being tested for sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis," the department said. "Anyone who might have been exposed to any disease through a sexual partner should get tested."

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through vaginal, anal and oral sex. Most people will not show signs of symptoms. Those who do may experience burning or painful urination, penile or vagina discharge and pain or swelling in the testicles of men. The virus can infect the throat and rectum.

RICHD offers a walk-in STI clinic from 1-3:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The cost is $25 per visit. They also offer expedited sexual partner treatment.

Other testing/treatment locations are:

School Health LINK (up to age 18)

2508 25th Street

Rock Island, IL.

Phone: 309-732-0958

Community Health Care

locations in RI, Moline, East Moline;

Davenport: Walk-in testing 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday-Friday

Phone: 563-336-3000

Public Health Partners (Henry & RI County)

2112 25th Ave

Rock Island, IL.

Phone: 309-794-7088

The Project of the Quad Cities

1701 River Drive #110

Moline, IL

Phone: 309-762-5433

Prevention for gonorrhea includes abstinence, getting tested for STIs before beginning a relationship with a new partner, limiting the number of sex partners, and using a new condom for every sexual act. Treating infections with appropriate antibiotics is also important for stopping the spread of gonorrhea. The health department and its partners also offer condoms free of charge.

