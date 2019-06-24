GRAPHIC: Murder suspect in Nebraska cuts his throat during trial

A murder trial in Nebraska took an unexpected turn on Monday when a defendant had an outburst in the middle of the courtroom and cut his throat.

Aubrey Trail is loaded into an ambulance after cutting his throat in court. (Source: KOLN)

Aubrey Trail was on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

According to a KOLN reporter at the courthouse, Trail shouted, “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Trail went unconscious and it was a very bloody scene.

Bailey Boswell is Trail's co-defendant in the case.

The judge immediately made members of the media turn off recording devices and everyone was dismissed.

A first aid kit was grabbed, and a stretcher went into the courtroom, according to a KOLN reporter on the scene.

An ambulance came and took Trail to the hospital.

It is unclear what Trail used to cut himself.

The remains of Loofe were found in garbage bags in rural Clay County, Nebraska in December 2017. Loofe, who lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, had been missing for 19 days. She went missing after going on a Tinder date in Wilber with Bailey Boswell.

Trail told a KOLN reporter in February 2018 that he killed Loofe. Trail and Boswell were charged with murder in June 2018. Boswell’s trial is scheduled to begin in October.

