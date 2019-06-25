GRAPHIC: Video shows moment Ga. deputies found newborn baby in plastic bag in woods

Authorities in Georgia have released footage from the night a newborn baby was found in the woods in the hopes of identifying the girl and finding her mother.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it is continuing to investigate and follow leads regarding Baby India, who was found alive inside a plastic bag in Georgia in June. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

“We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The post shows body cam video from the night of Thursday, June 6, when “Baby India,” as authorities have named her, was found crying in a plastic shopping bag in a wooded area in Forsyth County.

The video shows first responders pull the baby from the plastic bag, wrap blankets around her and render first aid before taking her to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office continues to “aggressively investigate and to follow leads” coming in from across the country regarding the possible identity of the baby, who is “thriving and is in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services,” they wrote in the post.

Authorities also included information in the post about Georgia’s “Safe Haven” law, which “allows a child’s mother to leave her baby, up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution. This includes Hospitals, Fire Stations and Police Stations.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the case to call their tip line at 770-888-7308.

