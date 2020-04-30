GRIM RECORD: Iowa hits another record day of COVID-19 deaths

Iowa hit another record day of deaths due to COVID-19. Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) announced 14 Iowans died due to the virus Thursday.

That brings the statewide death count to 162. Those deaths occurred in the following counties:

- Dubuque (1)

- Linn (3)

- Marshall (1)

- Muscatine (5)

- Polk (3)

- Scott (1)

Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) announced 302 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total to 7,145 cases. 335 Iowans are currently hospitalized and 2,697 Iowans have recovered resulting in a 38% recovery rate. Overall, 42,667 people have been tested.

Friday, businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties will partially reopen. Gov. Reynolds said Thursday it's important that people and businesses continue to follow social distancing guidelines. "These first steps are welcome signs that life will get back to normal," Gov. Reynolds said while addressing her decision, "COVID-19 is not going anywhere. Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months will not change that fact."

For employees in those 77 counties whose employers are reopening, they risk losing unemployment benefits if they refuse to return to work. However, if a person falls into one of these categories, they can chose not to return to work and still receive their benefits:

- diagnosed with COVID-19

- a family member tested positive

- the person is a caregiver for a person who tested positive

- the person is in a high-risk category and was advised by his or her health care provider to self-quarantine

- he or she lacks proper childcare

- he or she cannot reach work due to COVID-19