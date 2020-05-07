Gabe's all-inclusive play village becomes reality seven years later

Gabe's play village at Vander Veer Park in Davenport is almost ready.

(KWQC)

The goal to construct an all-inclusive playground in Davenport has been seven years in the making. Thanks to the determination of his grandmother and Gabe's Dream Team, the dream is a reality.

"Every day, I smile. I wake up every day and say yes! Finally this is going to happen!" Gloria Cypret, Gabe's Grandmother, said. "I just smile. I'm just happy."

The dream for the playground began when Gabe was ten. His grandmother, who Gabe lives with, wanted a place for him and other children who have disabilities to be able to play.

After organizing a community meeting to see what the community needs were, Gabe's Dream Team took the feedback and fundraising began.

"We've all put a lot of heart and soul into it and we've received a lot of feedback and support from people who had said they can hardly wait," Jo Carmichael. who has been part of Gabe’s Dream Team since the beginning, said.

After years of fundraisers, grant writing, and the help of local philanthropists, the $600,000 goal was finally reached in 2019.

"We talked about it and talked about it. It's going to happen. It's going to happen. And it was like when? When? And then finally when this started, then we knew when," Penny Yates said.

“When you hit that goal, that vision just becomes more real. It was just surreal when we hit that magic number and I thought 'oh my God this is going to happen.'” Cypret said.

The playground's purpose is to be accessible and inclusive for all kinds of children and their families.

"Maybe they have able-bodied children as well as disabled. And sometimes it's not possible to go to one place to be a family and have fun. This is will now be that place," Cypret said.

Although Gabe is now 17 years old, what was once just a dream, can now be enjoyed by the entire community for years to come.

"We just kept at it. It's truly amazing. Makes me happy," Cypret said "I can't wait to see all the kids and the families here. I just can't wait."

The final touches to the playground, including the play surface, are expected to be completed in the next couple weeks. It could be ready as early as June, but current state health restrictions will determine when it will officially be open.