Galena-based distillery, Blaum Bros Distilling Co., making hand sanitizer

Galena-based distillery, Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., is helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus by making hand sanitizer.

The business plans to donate 32-ounce and gallon jugs to area hospitals, nursing homes, and police and fire departments, to help with the hand sanitizer shortage.

They also plan to distribute eight-ounce bottles to the community free-of-charge.

According to Blaum Bros Distilling Co. Co-Founder, Matt Blaum, making hand sanitizer is different than distilling liquor, but is actually easier.

"The hard part is kind of already done. We use the high proof alcohol to mix with the different things to make the hand sanitizer. So we already have all the alcohol, now it's just a matter of bringing in the other materials and mixing, agitating it, and muddling it," Blaum said.