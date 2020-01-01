Galena bed and breakfast owners open marijuana shed for guests

Buying and selling recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on New Years Day.

Those who purchase it can only use it inside an Illinois residence.

TV6 brought you the story of Galena bed and breakfast owners who took that as a business opportunity.

They built a potting shed outside of their residence for guests to use marijuana in.

Robert and Douglas Mahan own the Aldrich Guest House in Galena, Illinois. They finished building the potting shed next to it just two days before recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois.

Now guests can use it their bed and breakfast.

It’s equipped with water, snacks, a TV and supplies for consumption.

Robert said a guest planned to use it on the first day.

“She’s really excited to be able to use it and not sneak anymore,” Robert said.

The owners said their potting shed is a good idea even for people who don’t use marijuana.

“People are still going to be consuming it even if its not in a cannabis friendly property,” Robert said. “They are just going to sneak it into rooms or the smell is going to go into yours. Or they will be on the porch that you’re trying to enjoy. Whereas here we have a specific designated area and its able to help both groups of people enjoy their time with us to the max.”

But the Mahans did run into a slight setback with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“As of right now smoking inside is not allowed but we do have a patio outback if you’re going to use a joint or pipe or anything,” Robert said.

Guests are still allowed to vape and consume edibles inside the potting shed.

The owners said the majority of people who have shown interest in the shed are around retirement age.

The Mahans are the first to incorporate this potting shed idea with a bed and breakfast in Illinois.