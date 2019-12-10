Galena bed and breakfast to open marijuana shed for guests

Illinois is two weeks away from legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Aldrich Guest House in Galena, Illinois will open a "potting shed" for guests when marijuana is legalized in 2020. (Douglas and Robert Mahan)

However, where it can be used is limited, especially for out-of-state residents.

Those who purchase it can only use it inside an Illinois home.

That’s why owners of a bed and breakfast in Galena, Illinois are trying to take advantage of the new business opportunity.

They are going to allow guests to smoke marijuana on their property in a detached “potting shed.”

Husbands Robert and Douglas Mahan own the Aldrich Guest House.

Its located in Galena, a popular tourist town surrounded by states like Wisconsin and Iowa where recreational marijuana is not legal.

“We had a group from Iowa that reached out,” Douglas said.

“Yeah they were very excited about it,” Robert said. “They were ready to make a reservation for January 1st.”

The husbands said they like to be on the forefront of new trends and lodging hospitality.

They ordered a 12 x 12 shed to put on their property, which will allow guests to have a place to legally smoke recreational marijuana.

“We wanted to make it to where those who wanted to consume could without bothering or infringing on people who don’t want to engage with cannabis,” Robert said.

“It’ll have accessories they need to consume,” Douglas said. “It will have WiFi, TV, all of the modern amenities as well.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of reservations specifically because of it already,” Robert said. “And we haven’t even really announced it a lot yet. Legalization hasn’t actually taken effect. So I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for us.”

The business owners said they’ve already been advertising the new amenity on their website and expect their business to boom.

“In our research, Desert Hot Springs says its business doubled when it did that,” Douglas said.

They said they won’t sell marijuana. Therefore, they didn’t need a license to incorporate this idea. Also, they said they’ve already partnered with Galena dispensaries that plan on opening in the spring.

Douglas and Robert said they are the first to incorporate this idea with a bed and breakfast in Illinois.

The use of the shed will be free for all bed and breakfast guests.