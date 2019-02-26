Galena community rallies around Walmart employee facing termination after changes to "greeter" positions

A business decision by one of the nation’s largest retailers is sparking backlash in Galena, Illinois.

After announcing changes to its “greeter” position, the Galena community is rallying around a longtime Walmart employee facing termination because of the change.

"I love greeting people with a friendly smile,” Ashley Powell, a 14-year employee of Walmart said. "I love it. I turn your face from upside down to 'oh my gosh', you're smiling again."

Come April 26 the job Powell loves will end. Walmart is making a company-wide transition from greeters to “customer hosts” The company said the position comes with additional responsibilities and higher pay. Powell said she can’t perform the requirements of the new job.

"I am very sad and disappointed,” Powell said. “I think it is unfair."

Powell is develop mentally delayed due to a brain trauma at birth, but it has never stopped her from doing her job.

“She goes above and beyond what she is called to do,” Lynnell Beyer, a Walmart customer said. "We'll miss her smile. She has a smile that could just light up anybody's day, didn't even have to say a word."

Beyer is upset with the news that Ashley will not be a part of the store anymore.

“My jaw just dropped,” she said. “I was thinking how could this happen to somebody who loves Walmart, loves her job, loves the community."

It is a sentiment the community of Galena feels as well and they are now rallying around Ashley

“Here is Ashley being left by the side of the road by somebody bigger than here,” Beyer said. “It is our responsibility to pick her up, dust her off and help her out in any way that we can."

The support comes from 400 people who have expressed interest in an appreciation parade for the longtime employee. It is set to take place on her final day.

"Keep your head held up high and see where God takes you if you need to start a new job and just continue having a positive attitude."

Ashley’s last day is April 26 at noon. The appreciation parade is also set for noon.

Walmart told TV6 that all employees impacted by the change can apply for new jobs, but Ashley said she does not want to. It is unclear how many people are being impacted by the changes.

