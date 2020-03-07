Galena firefighters quickly put out fire at Vinny Vannuchi’s

Firefighters responded to a fire outside of Vinny Vannuchi’s in Galena early Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant’s employees said they noticed a strong smoke odor coming from outside its restaurant around 11:45 a.m.

They called the Galena Fire Department and evacuated customers.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, which was located outside the restaurant next to its dumpsters in the back.

The restaurant manager believes the fire could've been caused by a cigarette or an electrical issue.

"The restaurant is back up and running,” Manager Ezequiel Morales said. “It's been running for 30 years and hopefully another 30 years to come. Luckily the Galena Fire Department got here very quickly. We'd like to thank them. Obviously they did a great quick job finding out where the fire was."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.