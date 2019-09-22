Galena woman facing multiple charges after car crash

A Galena woman is facing multiple charges after crashing her car.

Jo Davies County Sherriff’s office says 64-year-old Jackie Flickinger was driving northbound on South Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. That’s approximately half a mile north of South Georgetown Road.

Authorities say Flickinger’s car veered partially off the roadway to the east and sideswiped a guardrail. The car veered back across the roadway to the west and crashed into a ditch. Flickinger was taken by an ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.

Charges she is facing include improper lane usage, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, and driving in the wrong lane.

