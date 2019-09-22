Galena woman facing multiple charges after car crash

A Galena woman is facing multiple charges after crashing her car.

Jo Davies County Sherriff’s office says 64-year-old Jackie Flickinger was driving northbound on South Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. That’s approximately half a mile north of South Georgetown Road.

Authorities say Flickinger’s car veered partially off the roadway to the east and sideswiped a guardrail. The car veered back across the roadway to the west and crashed into a ditch. Flickinger was taken by an ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.

Charges she is facing include improper lane usage, a driver under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance, and driving in the wrong lane.

