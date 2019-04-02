Galesburg Cottage Hospital suspends certain services

The Galesburg Cottage Hospital announced Tuesday that it will be suspending inpatient labor and delivery and urology services effective May 2nd, 2019. According to hospital officials, the decision was made because of declining market demand for the services and the significant negative impact of the Medicaid Supplemental Payment Program.

Hospital officials say less than 860 deliveries per year occur in the market, and the number of births does not support maintaining two obstetrics programs in the community without substantial subsidies, such as the Medicaid Supplemental Payment Program. Officials say the same is true for urology services with the market trend and says the demand for this service has declined by 35% in the last three years.

“In 2018, the hospital experienced a significant loss of funding as a result of the state’s redesigned Hospital Assessment Program that impacted the amount of Medicaid Supplemental Payment the hospital received,” said Jim Flynn, CEO. “While many hospitals in our state received additional funding as a result of the redesigned program, Galesburg Cottage Hospital experienced decreased funding of more than $5 million.”

The obstetrics service closure includes the termination as of May 2nd of OB clinical services at Cottage Women’s Health Clinic located at 834 N. Seminary Street in Suites 501 and 502, according to a media release Tuesday. While Galesburg Cottage Hospital and Clinics are suspending inpatient and outpatient obstetric services and deliveries, the hospital and Cottage Women’s Health Clinic will continue to offer inpatient and outpatient gynecological services. Likewise, Cottage Clinic Primary Care providers provide women’s health care services.

The hospital says it will work with nearby health care providers in the community including St. Mary Medical Center, St. Francis and UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center to help pregnant patients establish care.

Additionally, as of May 2nd Cottage Urology Clinic, located at 834 N. Seminary Street, Suite 402, will no longer be scheduling appointments. The clinic will work with patients to transition their care to other providers.

“These decisions are never made easily,” added Flynn. “We regret the personal impact this decision has on our patients and our employees. We are working with staff to offer available positions in other departments within our hospital and clinics.”

“We continue to focus on providing the best care that meets the needs of our community,” said Flynn. “Since 2018, we have expanded our orthopedic services with the recruitment of an orthopedic surgeon, and an orthopedic physician assistant as well as the expansion of older adult behavioral health services. Additionally, we have recruited a pediatrician and two primary care advanced practice nurses. Galesburg Cottage Hospital recently underwent rigorous testing to renew our Chest Pain Center Accreditation and as well as recertification of our Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission.”

Patients with questions about their upcoming delivery should contact their primary OB/GYN provider.

