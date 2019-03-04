Galesburg High School students being introduced to college education sooner

Beginning the next academic year, high-achieving students from Galesburg High School will have an opportunity to take courses at Knox College through the Knox Early College Program.

Through the new program, eligible students will have access to a broader variety of courses during their senior year than most high schools can offer -— astronomy, biochemistry, Chinese, Japanese, or philosophy, for example -— or to pursue higher levels of study in fields such as biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, or Spanish. They will be able to explore subjects with the depth and complexity that comes with learning in a college setting.

The program will provide a scholarship to cover the tuition for each course, so students will only need to cover the cost of textbooks and other class materials.

"The Knox Early College Program is invaluable for high school students who want to pursue a college education. They will not only have the chance to learn from Knox’s outstanding faculty, they will also be learning and working alongside Knox students from wide-ranging backgrounds," said Paul Steenis, vice president for enrollment and dean of admission. "Additionally, students will be able to experience a liberal arts education first-hand, which will give them a better framework to work from during the college selection process."

The Knox Early College Program has additional benefits that extend beyond students’ time in the program. If students in the Early College Program decide to pursue their education at Knox, they will automatically be admitted to the College. They will also receive $30,000 per year in merit scholarships to help cover the cost of tuition. Even if a student decides that Knox is not for them, they will still earn college credits through the program that can be transferred to the college they attend.

Local high schools participating in the program currently include Galesburg High School and ROWVA High School. The program is also open to homeschooled students within Knox County or Warren County. Students must rank in the top 10% of their high school class or have an unweighted cumulative GPA of at least 3.8.

Applications are due April 1. To learn more about the program, or to apply, visit: Early College Program