Galesburg, Ill. Police looking for missing and endangered woman

The Galesburg, Ill. Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they are looking for Tina Winston, 51. Police believe she may be in the Galesburg, Monmouth or Burlington, Iowa areas.

She could be driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Rav 4 with Iowa license plate GXN290. Police have not said why they believe she is endangered.

If you have information about Tina’s location, you should call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.

