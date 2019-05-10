Galesburg Police Chief Announces Retirement

Galesburg Police Chief David Christensen announced his upcoming retirement. He has been with the Galesburg Police Department for the past 36 years.. The last 13 of which he led the department as Police Chief.

Christensen started his career with the police department in 1982 as a Patrol Officer. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1995 and Lieutenant in 1999. In 2006, he was appointed as Chief.

Throughout his tenure, Chief Christensen has worked to install a culture of professionalism and respect within the department. This has included an emphasis on hiring and training in order to select quality candidates and provide the training necessary to develop their skills and competencies.

The City of Galesburg is conducting a competitive nationwide search, as well as considering internal candidates, to fill the role of Police Chief. Chief Christensen’s retirement date remains flexible, in order to coincide with the start date of the selected candidate. It is anticipated the search process will begin in June and conclude in August, with a Fall 2019 start date for the selected candidate. The hiring process will include a community survey in order to consider opinions and priorities of residents. In addition to community input, an assessment center will be engaged to thoroughly and accurately evaluate each candidate’s relevant skills and abilities.

The community survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GPDCHIEF. The survey is also available on the City of Galesburg website, shared with local news outlets, and posted on the City’s social media accounts to encourage all community members to participate. The survey can be completed and submitted online anonymously and is estimated to take less than five minutes to complete.