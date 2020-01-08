Galesburg Police Department's K9 Zeus to receive body armor donation

A K9 with the Galesburg Police Department has just received a potentially life-saving donation.

K9 Zeus will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

His vest was sponsored by Nancy Pyron, a Montana woman, and will be delivered in eight to ten weeks. It will be embroidered with the words "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides body armor to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its creation, the organization has donated more than 3500 vests in 50 states, at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.