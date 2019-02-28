Galesburg Police arrest two people in connection with a bank robbery.

Galesburg Police made two arrests in connection with a bank robbery.

Police say around 9:50am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 they got a call a 911 call from First Mid Bank located at 101 E. Main Street. The caller reported a robbery that had just happened at that location.

When officers got on scene, they started a search for a suspect who was last seen walking eastbound on Main Street. Officer soon arrested two people, 47 year old Dante L. Williams and 45 year old Iretha J. Belton both of Peoria, Illinois. Williams is being held on a federal probation warrant and pending charges related to this incident and Belton is charged with armed robbery.

