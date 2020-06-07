Galesburg man arrested, charged with felony hate crime

A Galesburg man is behind bars in Knox County after Galesburg Police said he yelled racial slurs at an African American man and woman, and then physically attacked the man.

Police have identified the man arrested Saturday as Brian McLaren, 48, of Galesburg.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ohio Ave. When officers arrived they said they saw a man, identified as McLaren, swinging at a black man in the street.

Officers said once they separated the group, it was learned that McLaren approached them as they walked down the street, yelled racial slurs and then physically attacked the man. Police said McLaren tried to hit the two people with his fists and then threw a trash can at them.

According to police, McLaren appeared to be intoxicated.

Police arrested McLaren and said while in custody he made “numerous racial comments which were recorded on the squad car video system.”

McLaren was taken to the Knox County Jail, where he was processed on a felony hate crime charge. He remains in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing, according to Galesburg police.

In a release on the police department’s Facebook page, Galesburg Police wrote, “I would like to say that The Galesburg Police Department takes matters like this very seriously. There is no place for hate or violence in Galesburg. Your police department will do everything we can to serve the public and provide a safe community to live in.”

The status of the victims is not known at this time.