Galesburg Police searching for suspects who they say broke into a store and took several guns.

Galesburg Police are searching for suspects connected to a

recent store burglary where several guns were taken.

Police say at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, officers responded to an alarm activation at Farm King, located at 3000 W. Main Street.

When officers got there, it was discovered that multiple firearms had been stolen from the business. The suspects entered the business through a back warehouse door and stole a large quantity guns from a glass case. The exact quantity of firearms stolen is being tallied by the business.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309/343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309/344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers via text by texting the word "Galesburg" + the tip to 274637.

