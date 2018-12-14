Galesburg Police warn about phone scam

Citizens have reported receiving scam phone calls, which appear to be coming from the phone number for the Galesburg Public Safety Building. The number is 309-343-9151.

Police say the scammer tells the potential victim a family member is in trouble and they need money.

Police say these calls are spoofing the phone number for Galesburg Public Safety and the calls are not originating from them.

Please exercise caution when receiving a call from this number. If the phone call does not seem legitimate, please hang up, and call Galesburg Public Safety back at 309-343-9151. Do not agree to send the caller money or share any personal information with the caller.