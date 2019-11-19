Galesburg Post Office could be named after fallen airman

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) introduced legislation to rename the U.S. Post Office on East Main Street in Galesburg, Illinois, as the “Senior Airman Daniel Miller Post Office Building.”

Miller was killed in action protecting our nation on January 7, 2007 by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device while performing duties in Al-Mahmudiyah, Iraq.

Senior Airman Elizabeth A. Loncki and Technical Sergeant Timothy R. Weiner were also killed in the attack.

Congresswoman Bustos introduced this legislation to commemorate his service and sacrifice in his community.

“Senior Airman Miller courageously served our nation and paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the freedoms and values we all hold dear,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “To honor his selfless devotion to community and country, I introduced this legislation to rename the Galesburg, Illinois Post Office after him. It is my hope that this designation will display our gratitude and allow his life and legacy to live on for time to come.”

“I am incredibly proud to have had a brother like Dan who never hesitated to put the concerns of others before his own,” said Tim Miller, Daniel's brother.

“His service to our nation and community, along with his caring demeanor, inspired me to follow his example. Although I miss him dearly, I’m moved to learn of this opportunity to ensure his memory and leadership will be remembered. I thank Congresswoman Bustos for introducing this legislation in his honor.”

Prior to joining the Air Force, Senior Airman Miller lived in Galesburg, Illinois and attended the Rio, Oneida, Wataga, Victoria and Altona (ROWVA) High School in Oneida, Illinois, where he played football and graduated in 2001.

Senior Airman Miller was the eldest of six children, including a younger brother who served a yearlong tour in Iraq with the National Guard. ROWVA High School’s Principal described him as, “always happy, always smiling… it didn’t matter who you were, Dan liked you. He was that kind of kid. He cared about everyone around him.”

Senior Airman Miller joined the United States Air Force in 2004 and went on to become an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airman. He was deployed from the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, which is responsible for defusing military and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and working with chemical and biological weapons.

At the age of 24, Senior Airman Miller was killed in Al-Mahmudiyah, Iraq on January 7, 2007 while attempting to defuse a car bomb.