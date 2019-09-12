Galesburg fire chief announces retirement

Galesburg Fire Chief Tom Simkins announced he intends to retire, effective October 25, 2019, after leading the Galesburg Fire Department for the last 10 years.

The city made the announcement Thursday.

"He began his career with the City of Galesburg in 1985 and has served as a Firefighter/EMT, Fire Captain, Battalion Chief, and Operations Chief of the Galesburg Fire Department," the announcement read. "In addition, Chief Simkins has held the role of Knox County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator since 2009."

