Galesburg home damaged by fire

A Galesburg home sustained extensive damage in a fire that broke out Thursday night, the Galesburg Fire Department said Monday.

Firefighters were called out just before 7 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

Fremont Street Fire Station was on scene first and reported flames showing from the front of the story-and-a-half home. The Fremont Street crew knocked down much of the fire.

Brooks Street and Central Station crews who arrived later assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.