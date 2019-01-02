Galesburg man dies after being hit by car

A Galesburg man struck by a car four days before Christmas has died from his injuries.

Jason “Goph” McGraw, 45, passed away on January 1 after receiving a skull fracture in the incident.

WGIL reports it happened at the intersection of Main and Chambers Streets at around 9:30 p.m. on December 21, and that the driver of the vehicle involved was not ticketed.

The Galesburg Register-Mail reports no charges were filed in the case.

McGraw’s father, John McGraw, tells KWQC he was present at the accident scene and that the incident is still under investigation by Galesburg Police.

McGraw graduated in 1991 from Galesburg High School, where he was active in soccer, baseball and wrestling, and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, according to his obituary.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 5, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West.