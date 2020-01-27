Galesburg man facing charges following wrong-way crash in Warren County

A Galesburg man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, following a crash Saturday night in Warren County that sent at least two people to the hospital.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a wrong-way driver driving eastbound in the westbound lane of U.S. 34.

The crash occurred east of the Cameron exit in the area of 150th Street, a four-lane portion of U.S. 34 between Galesburg and Monmouth,

according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation revealed Kenneth R. Dutton, 29, was traveling the wrong way on US 34 when he struck a westbound vehicle, then collided with another westbound vehicle.

Two occupants of the first vehicle struck were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered. Their condition was not known Monday.

Dutton was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated DUI, driving revoked, driving with no insurance, resisting a peace officer, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Bond was set at $250,000. He was taken to the Warren County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.