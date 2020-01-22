Galesburg men facing charges in Galesburg, Keokuk burglaries

Two Galesburg men are facing charges in connection with burglaries in Galesburg and Keokuk, Iowa, earlier this month.

Dale A. Knajdek 44, and Justin A. Dykeman, 24, were arrested Jan. 16 by the Galesburg Police Department. Charges are pending in Keokuk, the Galesburg Police Department said in a media release.

The police departments conducted a joint investigation regarding burglaries and theft of motor vehicles.

On Jan. 13, Haneghan’s Auto in Galesburg reported a burglary involving the theft of approximately $9,000 in automotive equipment and a vehicle, according to the release.

The next day, Keokuk Nazarene Church reported that a vehicle and other items were stolen.

On Jan. 16, First Christian Church in Galesburg reported a burglary with items being stolen and damaged.

The same day, Galesburg police searched Knajdek and Dykeman’s home in the 1400 block of East Knox Street.

They found the stolen vehicle from Keokuk Nazarene Church and items stolen from Galesburg First Christian Church and Haneghan’s Automotive, according to the release.

The vehicle stolen from Haneghan’s Automotive was recovered in Keokuk. Officers searched the vehicle Tuesday and located the majority of the stolen items from the burglary at Haneghan’s Automotive.

Knajdek is charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, burglary to a place of worship, and possession of stolen property.

Dykeman is charged with burglary to a place of worship.

