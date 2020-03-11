Galesburg police announce partnership to help first responders handle "chaotic situations"

The Galesburg Police Department has announced a new partnership that will help first responders deal with "chaotic situations".

Police announced Tuesday they partnered with Nationwide Chaplain Services and 10-41 Incorporated "to provide a wellness care program for police officers and dispatchers."

Officials say the program specializes in "taking care of emergency responders who are exposed to both acute and cumulative stresses of dealing with graphic violence, tragedies involving children, and witnessing the onslaught of emotions that survivors and families of victims express during very trying times in their lives."

You can read the full announcement below.

"“Day in and day out, our officers are exposed to death, tragedy, and trauma, along with all of the emotions that surround these events,” said Galesburg Police Chief Idle. “We are in the midst of chaotic situations and trying to make some sense of it all can be challenging.”

Tim Perry is the President of 10-41 Incorporated and Nationwide Chaplains, and he speaks across the country on the value of having trained counselors and chaplains available for responders who are involved in the response to critical incidents. Through Nationwide Chaplain Services, law enforcement professionals have the ability to connect with counselors, chaplains, and wellness training on topics such as resilience, emotional intelligence, perspectives, and much more. Chaplains will ride with the officers and be available for on-scene incidents and provide critical notifications and care to the community in times of untimely deaths.

10-41 Incorporated partners with local mental health professionals to provide officers with effective care for the events that surround the officers’ lives such as trauma, post-traumatic stress, depression, and other situations. 10-41 Incorporated and Nationwide Chaplains are working closely with many universities, government agencies, corporations, churches, and mental health care organizations across the country to build unique programs of care for emergency responders.

“We believe this service is critical going into the future and are happy to be able to provide this support to our officers,” said Chief Idle. "