Galesburg police arrest two juveniles after gun store burglarized

Two juveniles have been arrested after a gun store was burglarized in Galesburg on Thursday.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to Simpson Limited around 3:33 a.m. on Thursday after its burglar alarm was activated.

Officers said they found damage to one of the business’ entry doors when they arrived on scene. When the officers went inside they said they located several damaged cases that contained firearms. They did not find suspects there at the time.

Galesburg police detectives were called to assist in the investigation, according to officials. Detectives said they found surveillance video of people entering the building and leaving the business with firearms to a vehicle that was parked in the area.

Police detectives worked with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Peoria Police Department Detectives.

Officials said the two juveniles were arrested on Thursday. One juvenile has been charged with burglary and the other with burglary and theft.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.