Galesburg police asking for help in finding wanted man

Have you seen this man? The Galesburg Illinois Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police have identified him as 38-year-old Robert Donnelly of Galesburg. He's wanted in a forgery incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.

