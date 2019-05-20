Galesburg police asking for help in search of suspect

Have you seen this woman?

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 48-year-old Tracy R. Cassiday, who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Cassiday is wanted on Violation of Felony Probation.

Anyone with information on Cassiday's whereabouts can contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

Police say you can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.