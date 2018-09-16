Galesburg police asking for information regarding the death of Tyler Smith

UPDATE 12/3: Police in Galesburg are asking for the public's help in finding answers following the death of a Western Illinois University grad.

Police say Tyler Smith was found dead in Cedar Folk on September 15. Police say they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts or activities of Tyler on the 14th or 15th of September is urged to call police at 309-343-9151 or call Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers at 274637 keyword Galesburg.

UPDATE 9/17: Galesburg Police have identified the person found in a canal on Saturday, September 15th.

The man found has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler L. Smith of Concord, California.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at the bottom of Cedar Fork, 75 yards east of Academy Street. Cedar Fork is a concrete canal that runs through Galesburg parallel to the BNSF railroad tracks.

A pedestrian walking in the area spotted the body in Cedar Fork. Officers and Emergency Medical personnel arrived and found the person was deceased.

Earlier on Saturday, a missing person report was taken reporting Tyler L. Smith of Concord, California as he had failed to show up for National Guard training in Galesburg. According to the report, Smith and a friend were at a local tavern Friday night and Smith was last seen leaving the bar about 11:30 p.m. alone. Smith had recently moved from Rochelle, IL to Concord, California and was in Galesburg fulfilling National Guard obligations.

An autopsy has been performed revealing Smith died of drowning.

ORIGINAL 9/16: The Galesburg, Illinois police department says it plans to release more information about a body found in a ditch on Monday morning.

An on-duty sergeant tells TV6 the body was found around 9:00 Saturday night near Cedar Fork.

Police are not releasing the name of the person or how they died.

