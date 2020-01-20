Galesburg police looking for two people for failing to appear in court

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two wanted subjects.

Officials are searching for 29-year-old Brittany L. Ferguson and 41-year-old Michael S. Munson. Both are wanted for failing to appear in court.

If you know where they are, you're asked to contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.