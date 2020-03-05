Galesburg police receive report of people posing as utility employees going door-to-door

The Galesburg Police Department said Thursday that they have received a report of three people going door-to-door and using Ameren employee identification, asking to see homeowner’s utility bills.

The department said on its Facebook page that Ameren said they do not have anyone in the area going door-to-door and the city has not issued any permits for door-to-door sales.

The three were last seen in a light-colored Lexus in the 600 block of Oak Street.

Police ask anyone who sees these individuals to call the police department at 309-343-9151.