A Macomb man is wanted out of Galesburg, Illinois according to police.

Officials are looking for 21-year-old Evan T. Jones, of Macomb. Police say he is wanted for Failure to Appear - Aggravated Battery.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones is urged to call police at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.