Galesburg receives grant to help remove lead from 200 homes

The State of Illinois announced Friday that Galesburg has been awarded a $3.6 grant for lead remediation. The money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward removing lead paint from some 200 low-income homes in Galesburg.

In 2015, a survey by the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated that Galesburg had one of the state’s highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in children with 14.4% of those tested showing elevated levels.

The City of Moline also received $2.4 million from the same fund for lead-based paint remediation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and is associated with numerous behavioral and learning problems such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, juvenile delinquency, and criminal behavior.

Research indicates that even low levels of lead in a child's blood can affect IQ, the ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. The effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.

