Galesburg woman dies after being stabbed, suspect arrested

Galesburg Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a fatal stabbing.

Shamere Kimble, 28, of Galesburg is charged with aggravated battery and murder.

Police say Saturday around 2:17 a.m. they responded to 318 Maple Avenue in regards to an unknown medical.

When they arrived, they were advised Shamyra Barber, 21, had been stabbed and taken to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police went to the hospital and were informed Barber was the victim of the stabbing. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Galesburg Police Department (309)- 343- 9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309)-344-0044.