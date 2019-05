A Moline man faces charges following a gang investigation by Moline and East Moline police.

On May 2nd, police were conducting surveillance of a home in the 2100 block 6th Avenue when detectives observed Maycol J. Lopez-Miller

leaving the home while holding a revolver. He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

Police say Lopez-Miller is a documented Latin King gang member. His bond was set at $50,000.