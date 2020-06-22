Garage a total loss after early Monday fire in Moline

A garage is considered a total loss after a fire broke out early Monday in Moline.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of 11th Street, according to the Moline Fire Department.

There was damage to a vehicle inside the garage and one outside the garage. The fire department said there was possible damage to two other cars across the alley, along with siding damage to garages across the alley from the heat.

No injuries were reported. A family was displaced by the fire and power had to be turned off, according to firefighters.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other information was available early Monday.



